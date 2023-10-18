More Americans make it back home, as flights remain limited from Israel

Another flight arrives from Israel as Tri-State travelers flee the war Another flight arrives from Israel as Tri-State travelers flee the war 02:22

NEWARK, N.J. -- Flights remain limited from Israel, making it hard for many Americans to get back home.

CBS New York's John Dias spent the past three mornings at Newark Liberty International Airport, speaking with travelers as they arrived from Tel Aviv.

With his eager eyes glued to the exit doors of Terminal B at Newark Liberty International Airport, Staten Island resident Elan Rouach rushed to hug his wife. He had been waiting for that moment, and his anxiety turned to excitement when he finally saw her, knowing she is safely back in America.

"Me and my daughter were worried sick," Rouach said.

His wife was trapped in war-tron Israel, after taking care of her mother for almost a month, unable to get on a flight until now.

"I was on the phone every day with El Al, holding for 2 hours, checking flights. I was thinking about maybe sending her to Greece," Rouach said.

The day she was supposed to leave turned into the day her home country went to war.

"There were rockets flying on the day I wanted to come to New York, all around the airports and Tel Aviv, so we were afraid to take a flight," Staten Island resident Iris Benzenu said. "Thank God we are here, we are home and I feel more safe here."

One Pittsburg woman told Dias she was on her way to see her son when Hamas carried out its terrorist attacks, leaving her stranded in Capetown. On Tuesday, she finally returned to America, full of concern for loved ones in the Middle East.

"I am afraid for my son, his son," she said. "My 100-year-old mother-in-law, who somehow has to maneuver to a bomb shelter with her caregiver."

Most people getting out of harm's way said they have feelings of survivor's remorse. Others said they can't stay here for long.

"My plan is to keep on going back and forth, because that's where my family in Israel is. Can't imaging staying here," said Teaneck resident David Zelig.

Since major U.S. airlines still have direct flights to and from Israel grounded for the near future, most people trying to leave are relying on charter flights and foreign airlines to get back.

Daphna Becker, from Elizabeth, N.J., said it was a nightmare getting her flight.

"First, I tried taking United flights, and they kept getting canceled. So I switched to El Al," Becker said.

While most now feel they have safety on their side in America, man wish they didn't have to leave.

"I am going to be here for two weeks. I was very upset for leaving. I left my home. I am leaving behind my people. I am leaving behind family that is fighting for our survival," Rita Sachs said. "if I didn't need to be here, I would be there volunteering."

"Bittersweet. I wanted to be there, because I feel like you can help more there than you can here," Brooklyn resident Anna Leddi said.

There are also people locally who have loved ones trapped in Gaza. Palestinian American groups said on Monday around 500 Americans are stuck in the city.

