Around $300,000.

That's how much the average homeowner has in home equity now, according to a report released earlier this year. And while that number may be lower or higher depending on where you live and your existing mortgage balance, it represents a sizable funding source that can be borrowed from with relative ease. Following a series of interest rate reductions courtesy of the Federal Reserve, home equity borrowing is also much more affordable than it once was. With a home equity line of credit (HELOC) in particular, borrowers can open a product with an interest rate that's materially lower than most other alternatives.

And borrowing just $30,000 will keep 90% of the average equity amount preserved for the future. This said, borrowing home equity, which leverages your home as collateral, should always be done carefully to avoid foreclosure. That care begins with knowing the associated costs of this unique borrowing product. So, what are the monthly payments on a $30,000 HELOC now, post-October Fed rate cut? That's what we'll break down below.

Here are the monthly payments on a $30,000 HELOC now, post-October Fed rate cut

Calculating your monthly HELOC payments will require some speculation, as the product has a variable rate that changes each month for borrowers based on the rate climate. Fortunately, this has led to material savings for existing borrowers over the past year as rates here have steadily declined. Here's what a $30,000 HELOC will cost each month now, calculated against today's low average rate and two traditional repayment periods:

10-year HELOC at 7.81%: $360.98 per month

$360.98 per month 15-year HELOC at 7.81%: $283.41 per month

For reference, here's what a $30,000 HELOC would have cost in early October, following a Fed rate cut the month before:

10-year HELOC at 7.88%: $362.08 per month

$362.08 per month 15-year HELOC at 7.88%: $284.62 per month

And here's how much more expensive it was in February, before any Fed rate cuts were issued this year:

10-year HELOC at 8.28%: $368.44

$368.44 15-year HELOC at 8.28%: $291.57

While HELOC payments on a line of credit of this size aren't materially lower than they were at the start of the year, they have still moved in a favorable, downward direction for borrowers. And, unlike a fixed-rate home equity loan, which would have had to be refinanced to exploit these cooler interest rates, HELOCs adjust independently on their own. So no effort (or closing costs) will be required to secure these lower rates.

The bottom line

A $30,000 HELOC now comes with monthly payments for qualified borrowers ranging from $283 to $361, calculated against today's lower rates. That not only leaves a HELOC as the least expensive home equity borrowing option on the market now, but it makes it one of the cheapest ways to borrow money overall. So, if you need some extra financing now, possess even just the average home equity amount and want to pay minimal interest to secure the funding, a HELOC could be the product worth exploring in today's economy, post-October Fed rate cut.