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Borrowing equity from your home could be the smart move to make this September. PHIL LEO/PM Images/Getty Images

Leveraging your home equity always needs to be done cautiously and strategically. The money you're borrowing with a home equity loan, after all, is directly withdrawn from your home. And if you're unable to pay it, the lender has the right to foreclose on the property in question, making this unique borrowing product both advantageous and potentially perilous for homeowners who aren't careful in their approach. That said, there are some ways to circumvent these risks, even if you can't erase them entirely.

Borrowing a smaller amount, which will be easier to repay, is one of them. And using a home equity loan instead of a home equity line of credit (HELOC), the former of which comes with a fixed interest rate that makes budgeting both reliable and precise, is another. So, if you need an amount such as $25,000 (the average home equity amount is worth considerably more), this could be the smart way to secure it.

To better ensure borrowing success and to reduce any financial stress, it helps to begin by calculating the potential costs. So, what are the monthly payments on a $25,000 home equity loan right now? That's what we'll outline below.

Start by seeing how much home equity you'd be eligible to borrow here.

What are the monthly payments on a $25,000 home equity loan right now?

As of September 4, 2026, the average home equity loan interest rate is 8.14%, according to Money.com. Here's what the monthly payments on a $25,000 home equity loan will be, then, using that rate, two common repayment periods, and the assumption that the loan isn't refinanced in the future:

10-year home equity loan at 8.14%: $305.17 per month

$305.17 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.14%: $240.94 per month

For reference, here's what the same-sized home equity loan cost in April, when rates were substantially lower than they are now:

10-year home equity loan at 6.95%: $289.63 per month

$289.63 per month 15-year home equity loan at 6.95%: $224.01 per month

And here's what it cost in January, when rates were roughly what they are right now:

10-year home equity loan at 8.16%: $305.44 per month

$305.44 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.10%: $240.36 per month

Despite all of the changes in the interest rate climate so far in 2026, then, home equity loan costs now are basically right back to where they were at the beginning of the year.

Locking in a home equity loan rate in this climate, however, can still make a lot of sense, especially with an interest rate hike looming from the Federal Reserve, perhaps as soon as this month. Proceeding with a loan before then, however, will ensure you're protected from any upward rate movement and, more importantly, will give you access to the funds you need right now.

Get started with a home equity loan online today.

The bottom line

For homeowners in need of some additional funding, but not necessarily in an amount that can jeopardize their homeownership, a $25,000 home equity loan merits serious evaluation now. With monthly payments here ranging from $241 to $305 and with those payments being fixed unless the loan is refinanced, homeowners have a secure and reliable way to borrow money now and improve their financial circumstances. Remember, however, that you don't always need to use your current mortgage lender to borrow equity, so it may be valuable to shop around first to see if competitors are offering lower rates and better terms.