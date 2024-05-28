Montebello family desperately seeks safe return of French bulldog stolen at gunpoint

Montebello family has French bulldog stolen at gunpoint Montebello family has French bulldog stolen at gunpoint 02:47

A distraught Montebello family is desperately hoping for the safe return of their beloved two-year-old French bulldog named Jennifer that was taken from that at gunpoint over the weekend.

They say that they had just left their apartment near Victoria and Wilcox avenues to go for a walk a little after 10 p.m. on Sunday evening when a hooded suspect approached them with a gun in hand.

Photos of Jennifer, the two-year-old French bulldog stolen from her family on Sunday. Mario Felix

"He tells me, 'I'm taking the dog,'" recalled Mario Felix. "And I told him, I go, 'No, don't take the dog.' ... When I went to try to get Jennifer, that's when he put the gun closer to me."

Surveillance footage shows the next moments, as the suspect runs from the area with Jennifer under his arm before getting into what Felix described as an older model silver Kia Optima that had at least three other passengers already inside.

"You know, just like they knew exactly what they were doing," he said.

The suspect demanded Felix's watch, wallet and iPhone before turning his sights on Jennifer.

French bulldogs have become a common target for thieves in recent years, especially due to how expensive they can be. Felix said that they're aware of this, since they already own three of the popular breed.

"I just never thought that was gonna happen here," he said.

Jennifer, the two-year-old French bulldog stolen from her family on Sunday in Montebello. Mario Felix

They spent their Memorial Day posting on social media and searching for Jennifer, who they say is fixed and needs both a special diet and medication.

"If not, it's gonna throw her off," Felix said. "She's not gonna be the same, she's gonna get really bad. ... She's gonna get worse."

Because of this, and the fact that they consider the pup to be one of their children, they're frantically searching for return as soon as possible.

"Whatever it takes to get Jennifer back, I'll do whatever it takes," Felix said. "If they're gonna put a ransom, I'll pay the ransom. If that's gonna make them happy then so be it, but whatever it takes to get Jennifer back."

Anyone who thinks they may have information or who knows more is urged to contact Montebello police.