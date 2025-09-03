Montana man charged in deadly bar shooting faces additional charges, pleads not guilty

A man charged in the killing of four people at a bar in Anaconda, Montana, is now facing additional charges, including attempted arson, officials said Wednesday.

State District Judge Jeffrey Dahood ordered Michael Paul Brown to be held without bail after the defendant's attorneys said mental illness could be an issue in the case.

Brown's family has said the 45-year-old former soldier long struggled with mental illness before allegedly shooting a bartender and three patrons at The Owl Bar in Anaconda on Aug. 1. He evaded capture for a week, while hundreds of law enforcement officers searched for him in the nearby mountains, before being found and taken in on Aug. 8.

Brown, who lived next door to the bar, also tried to damage or destroy the building by lighting objects inside it on fire, according to newly released court documents.

The owner of The Owl Bar, David Gwerder, said Wednesday he was told by investigators that Brown lit a cardboard pizza box on fire hoping to use it as a "fuse" to ignite a bucket of flammable or explosive material. But the bucket did not ignite, Gwerder said he was told, and the suspect allegedly left the bar, then returned a minute later with a gun and shot everyone who was there.

Defense attorney Walter Hennessey pleaded not guilty on Brown's behalf to charges that also include four counts of murder, theft and eluding police. Brown appeared by video from jail in Butte, Montana.

His bail had previously been set at $2 million. But Dahood on Wednesday sided with a prosecution request to hold Brown for now without the possibility of bail. The judge cited public safety and the mental health issues raised by Brown's attorneys. A trial is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2026.

Authorities have not commented on a possible motive, and much of the case against Brown has been sealed by the judge.

This image made from video provided by the Anaconda Deer Lodge County Justice Court shows Michael Paul Brown, who is accused of killing four people in a bar, during a virtual court appearance on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in Montana. Anaconda Deer Lodge County Justice Court via AP

A conviction for murder, known in Montana as deliberate homicide, can be punishable by death in the state. However, executions in Montana have been on hold since 2015 under a court ruling regarding a drug used in lethal injections.

A decision on whether to seek the death penalty against Brown is pending, Deer Lodge County Attorney Morgan Smith told the court on Wednesday.

Anaconda, about 25 miles northwest of Butte, is home to roughly 9,000 people. It is surrounded by mountains. Following the shooting, Brown allegedly stole a truck that he ditched several miles outside of town at the base of a mountain before escaping into the forest.

He hid for a week in that area west of Anaconda where he was eventually apprehended, moving locations while helicopters and drones circled overhead and officers and dogs searched on the ground, officials said. Brown was captured on Aug. 8 inside an unoccupied structure near a bar in the small community of Stumptown, authorities said.

Investigators have also been examining whether he had any contact with individuals or property owners who might have helped him while he was on the run.

Brown had patronized the bar over several decades and knew the victims, Gwerder said.