Montana's Clark Fork River crests at highest level in a century

MISSOULA, Mont. -- Montana's Clark Fork River near Missoula is receding after it crested at the highest level in a century and swept trees, trailers and other dangerous debris downstream. Residents aren't out of danger yet. The National Weather Service forecasts the river won't drop very much before rising to an even higher level next week as warmer temperatures continue to melt the mountain snowpack.

Meteorologist Ryan Leach said Saturday that the river will be at flood stage for weeks to come.

Authorities have ordered the evacuation of about 65 homes and more than 800 others are under an evacuation warning.

The river crested late Friday at 13.82 feet, its highest level since 1908, and the second-highest level ever recorded.

It's forecast to start rising again Tuesday and reach 14 feet by Saturday.