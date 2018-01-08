Mom who called 911 charged months after infant found dead in bag

COVINGTON, Ga. -- Police have arrested the mother of a Georgia infant found dead three months ago in a cloth drawstring sack in a wooded area near her home, reports CBS affiliate WGCL.

The Newton County Sheriff tells the station Cortney Bell was arrested Saturday morning in a Home Depot parking lot in Conyers and charged with murder. Christopher McNabb, the father of the 15-day-old infant, Caliyah, had already been facing murder charges.

Bell, 24, was the one who called 911 in October to report the child missing, reports the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Newton District Attorney Layla Zon told the paper Bell has been indicted on second-degree murder, child cruelty and child deprivation charges. Bell was being held without bond.

McNabb and Bell told investigators after the girl disappeared that she was fed and changed around 5 a.m. Oct. 7 and put in bed with her 2-year-old sister at the family's home in Covington. They said when they went to check on her at around 10 a.m., she was gone.

Bell can be heard in the 911 call obtained by the Atlanta Journal Constitution speaking calmly to a dispatcher, saying that she had been asleep on her couch when her two-year-old woke her and McNabb up and said that the newborn was gone.

"My two-week-old is not in her sleeper, her passie's on the floor," Bell says.

Bell says McNabb is searching for the child. She can be heard yelling, "Caliyah!" several times throughout the call. When the dispatcher asks her whether she believes someone has taken the child, she says, "I've looked everywhere in the house, so I don't know another possibility."

Investigators said the disappearance was suspicious. Police issued a search warrant for the home and family members were questioned as search crews canvassed nearby woods.

An official with Newton County Sheriff's Office said the baby's body was found inside a bag in the woods the next day around 3 p.m. A coroner said the child had blunt force trauma to the head and ruled the death a homicide.

Bell was questioned by police and initially released. Authorities said McNabb took off running when he found out the infant's body was found.

He was found four hours later near a convenience store and later charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery and concealing the girl's death, the station reports.

McNabb, 27, has been held without bail since his arrest.