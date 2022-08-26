Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine

COVID vaccines for Omicron expected as early as September

Moderna is taking Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech to court, claiming the rival drugmakers copied its technology in developing their COVID-19 vaccine.

In documents filed in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts and in Germany, Moderna claims Pfizer and BioNTech violated its intellectual property rights on key parts of its messenger RNA technology, which it had patents on from 2010 to 2016.

"We believe that Pfizer and BioNTech unlawfully copied Moderna's inventions, and they have continued to use them without permission," Shannon Thyme Klinger, chief legal officer for Moderna, a biotechnology startup based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said Friday in a statement.

Pfizer had not yet reviewed the suit and could not yet comment on the filing, the company stated in an email. BioNTech did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Moderna and Pfizer's two-shot vaccines both use mRNA technology to help patients fight the coronavirus. Those vaccines work by injecting a genetic code for the spike protein that coats the surface of the coronavirus.

