Mitt Romney to make announcement about Utah Senate race Feb. 15

If former Massachusetts governor and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney is running for U.S. Senate in Utah, he's keeping everyone on their toes.

Romney posted on Twitter Thursday that he is, "Looking forward to making an announcement on February 15th about the Utah Senate race," along with a link to "mittromney.com."

Looking forward to making an announcement on February 15th about the Utah Senate race. https://t.co/OLXWZWREEK — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) February 1, 2018

Romney has held off on officially announcing whether he will run for the seat soon to be vacated by longtime Sen. Orrin Hatch. Hatch has served in the Senate since 1977.

Romney attracted attention earlier this year when he switched his location on his Twitter profile from Massachusetts to Utah.

The 70-year-old former GOP nominee for president has been publicly critical of Mr. Trump, while 83-year-old Hatch has been quite supportive of Mr. Trump publicly. On Thursday, Mr Trump claimed Hatch called him the best president ever — better than Abraham Lincoln and George Washington.

Mr. Trump has been quite critical of Romney, including calling Romney a "choke artist" in 2016 over his failed 2012 presidential bid.