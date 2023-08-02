We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are a number of important steps to take when trying to build a strong financial future — and choosing the right savings account is one of them. After all, your savings isn't just for vacation funding and other big purchases. It's also what helps you weather unexpected financial challenges due to issues like a job loss, a surprise medical bill or even high inflation or other economic turmoil.

And considering how unusual the economic climate has been over the last few years, it may be more important than ever to make sure you're putting your savings in the right accounts. However, there are a lot savings account options to choose from. That can make it easy to make a few mistakes when picking one out. And if you aren't careful, these traps could put your money — and the earnings potential of your savings — at risk.

4 mistakes to avoid when choosing a savings account

Avoid these four common pitfalls when choosing a savings account to ensure you make the best decision for your financial future.

Opting for a low interest rate

One of the biggest traps savers fall into is settling for a savings account with a low interest rate. A regular account might seem attractive due to its simplicity and ease of access, but it can significantly hinder your ability to grow your savings over time. While interest rates can fluctuate, it's essential to seek out a savings account with a competitive rate that beats inflation.

To maximize your savings, look for high-yield savings accounts instead, which offer better interest rates than traditional savings accounts. Online banks and credit unions often provide higher interest rates, enabling your money to work harder for you. In fact, there are numerous high-yield savings account options available right now that offer rates above 4.5%, while the average traditional savings account rate is much lower at under 0.5% currently.

Choosing an account with high fees

Another trap to avoid is selecting a savings account with high fees. These fees can come in various forms, such as monthly maintenance fees, excessive withdrawal fees or minimum balance requirements. Over time, these charges can erode your savings, leaving you with less money to reach your financial goals — and in most cases, you can find an account that meets your needs without the extra charges.

To avoid this trap, make sure to prioritize finding an account with minimal or no fees that still pays a high APY on your money. Consider online banks, in particular, which tend to offer fee-free savings accounts, making them an attractive option for savers seeking to avoid unnecessary costs.

Not comparing offers

Choosing the first savings account you come across without comparing it to other options is a common mistake savers make. Each financial institution offers different features, interest rates and benefits. Failing to compare multiple accounts may lead to missed opportunities to earn more interest or take advantage of valuable account perks.

Before committing to a savings account, carefully compare offers from various banks and credit unions. Pay attention to interest rates, fees, accessibility, customer service and any additional benefits like mobile banking apps or rewards programs. This research will help you make an informed decision that aligns with your financial objectives.

Opening only one savings account

While consolidating your funds into a single account may seem convenient, it can be a risky strategy. Placing all your savings in one account can expose you to potential losses if that institution experiences financial trouble or if the account doesn't offer competitive interest rates. It can also make it difficult to keep track of your progress when you're saving for multiple goals.

Diversification is key to managing risk effectively and ensuring that you're on track with all your savings goals, whether you're putting away money for a vacation, building an emergency fund or saving for a down payment on a home. To avoid this trap, consider spreading your savings across multiple accounts or financial products. For example, you can designate a unique high-yield savings account for each purpose so you're earning a high rate of interest on your money while easily tracking your goals.

The bottom line

Choosing the right savings account is a crucial aspect of personal finance and avoiding these traps will help you make smarter financial decisions. Prioritize finding an account with a competitive interest rate, minimal fees and additional features that suit your needs. Take the time to compare different offers and consider diversifying your savings to minimize risk and easily track your goals. By avoiding these traps, you can optimize your savings and pave the way for meeting your money goals.