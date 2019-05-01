Mississippi River rising amid dangerous Midwest flooding

Davenport, Iowa — Severe storms are devastating the Midwest this spring. Flash floods in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, a city right outside of Detroit, left at least 100 homes under water. Fire officials went house to house to help with rescues.

Three hundred miles to the west in Naperville, Illinois, heavy rain overflowed the banks of the DuPage River, flooding the town's river walk. Late Tuesday afternoon, the waters from the Mississippi River pushed through a temporary levee in parts of downtown Davenport, Iowa.

"Excessive rain along with excessive snow pack has led to a situation along the Mississippi River," said Emergency Management Director David Donovan.

This is the wettest year in Davenport since July, 1993. Floodwaters reached over 22 feet. The flood stage here is 15.

Rick Harris, who owns a winery business, said he was at work when the levee broke.

"As the water came at me it was like a horror movie. There's a wall of water," he said.

There's a chance the river may crest in Davenport above its current record. Officials said it could be a month before the water clears out and the streets return to normal.

Meanwhile, a tornado touched down Wednesday near Marietta, Oklahoma. There are no reports of injuries, but more tornadoes could pop up in the region. The National Weather Service spent the day assessing damage from more than two dozen tornadoes reported in five states. At least two people were killed in Oklahoma.