Mississippi families face prolonged power outages with no way to follow boil-water advisories

Across parts of the south, prolonged power outages are colliding with boil-water advisories, leaving some families without a way to make their water safe to drink.

In Mississippi, more than 36,000 homes and businesses have now gone a second week without electricity after a historic winter storm brought heavy snow and ice to the region, damaging power lines and blocking access to some communities.

The crisis has forced families to rely on bottled water and gas heaters as freezing temperatures persist.

In the small town of Gravestown, volunteer firefighters have been going door to door for wellness checks, delivering water and basic supplies to residents who have been without power for days.

It's been a long wait for James and Heather Albertson. The couple huddles around a gas heater inside their home with their daughter and 4-year-old granddaughter to try and stay warm.

A sustained cold snap has slowed repairs to damaged power lines and utility poles. Officials estimate it could take another 10 days to restore power in some areas.

When asked whether they could hold out that long, Heather Albertson said, "We don't have a choice."

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has sent 90 generators to Mississippi since last weekend's storm. Subcontractors hired by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are installing them at critical agencies and businesses, like long-term care facilities, hospitals, water districts and fire departments.

The storm's impact has stretched beyond the state. Nashville, Tennessee, experienced its largest power outage on record, with more 230,000 customers affected at its peak. Thousands remain in the dark, prompting city leaders to form a commission to investigate Nashville Electric Service.

"They should be prepared for this," said Nashville City Council member Emily Benedict. "This is not new to them. The public relies on them to be prepared for events like this."

In northern Mississippi, crews are working around the clock to restore electricity to 7,000 customers. Progress there has been slowed by downed trees and impassable roads.

"Our crews are having to cut their way into some neighborhoods and some county roads to even be able to work on the power," said Sarah Brooke Bishop, a spokesperson for the Northeast Mississippi Electric Power Association.