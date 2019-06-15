Search continues for North Carolina swimmer missing in Hudson River

Authorities are searching for a marathon swimmer who went missing Friday in the Hudson River during a week-long race. Divers resumed their search Saturday morning, according to the New York City Police Department.

Search and rescue crews launched into the river around 3 p.m. Friday. The missing North Carolina man has been identified as 67-year-old Charles Vanderhorst, CBS New York reported.

Vanderhorst was participating in the 8 Bridges Hudson River Swim, which is considered the longest marathon swim in the world. It began last Saturday at the Rip Van Winkle Bridge in Catskill, New York.

Participants typically swim around 19 miles per day and use a kayaker as a spotter.

Organizers became concerned for Vanderhorst's safety when he failed to resurface after going underwater during Friday's leg of the competition, which spanned from the Mario Cuomo Bridge to the George Washington Bridge. The race has since been called off.