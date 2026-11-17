A missing plane that crashed with three people on board has been found in the Grand Canyon, the National Park Service said.

There were no survivors. The park service said their names would be withheld from the public out of respect for their family members' privacy.

The small plane, a Piper Comanche aircraft, was reported missing at around 11:30 p.m. local time on Sunday night, according to the park service. At the time, its last known location was near the Basin, a high-elevation, backcountry area along the Grand Canyon's remote North Rim.

A search and rescue operation began in the early hours of Monday morning, using infrared and night vision technology. The effort involved a number of agencies, including the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, and search and rescue teams from surrounding Coconino and Kane counties.

The plane was found at around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning, in a debris field in the Basin area, the park service said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead an investigation into the incident in hopes of determining what caused the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration, which will also support the investigation, said the plane crash happened at 7:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Aircraft crashes in the Grand Canyon are rare, with less than 10 such incidents recorded since 1986, according to park service data. Only a few of those incidents were deadly, the data show.