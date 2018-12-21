Fiancé of Missing Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth arrested

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. -- The fiance of a Colorado mother who vanished on Thanksgiving day has been arrested, the Teller County Sheriff's Office confirms. Kelsey Berreth, 29, was last seen on surveillance video entering a Woodland Park grocery store on Nov. 22.

#KelseyBerreth case: Patrick Frazee is in custody and at the Teller County Jail. Mugshots will be released through Woodland Park Police Department. Presser coming soon. Will advise on time. #tcso — Cdr. Greg Couch, PIO (@TCSOPIO) December 21, 2018

Her fiance, Patrick Frazee, told investigators the couple met that day so he could pick up their 1-year-old daughter. They did not live together.

Greg Couch, a spokesman for the Teller County Sheriff's Office, tells CBS News his department assisted in serving an arrest warrant on Frazee at his home. There wasn't yet word on what charges Frazee may face. Couch said Frazee was in the Teller County jail.

Police Chief Miles J. De Young said in a statement Sunday that a search of Frazee's 35-acre property was completed.

The Woodland Park Police Department was expected to release mugshots and a press conference was planned for Friday morning.