A 2-year-old who went missing was found safe, if not a little cold, by a volunteer after spending seven hours alone in the Arizona desert.

Jay Stewart was overcome with emotion during a news conference as he recalled the moment he found her curled up under a bush just after midnight on Wednesday.

"To find that little scared child, the way she popped out of that bush, it was, I'll never forget it as long as I live," he said.

Stewart responded to a post from the Pinal County sheriff pleading for help after Vella Campillo, wearing only a diaper, wandered out of her yard outside Eloy, Arizona, just before sunset Tuesday. The sheriff's office said in a statement the search involved more than 100 people on foot.

"We used drones, helicopters, everything that we could throw at it," Pinal County Sheriff Ross Teeple said. "We forget in the wintertime that very remote areas like this can get extremely cold very fast. And she's a small body producing very little heat. So the drones with the heat signatures could not pick up anything."

Stewart had been searching on foot for three hours when he spotted her about a mile and a half from her house. He said in a video posted to the sheriff's office's Facebook page that he was calling the little girl's name when he heard her yell, so he shined his flashlight on a bush, "and she popped up. It was a life-changing moment."

"I grabbed her and picked her up and then she was, like, clinging to me so tight, so tight," he said at the news conference.

He tucked the toddler inside his jacket. Thankfully, she was uninjured.

"I know you've been asked this 1,000 times, whether you feel you're a hero, and you say you're not, but I'm here to tell you that, when you watch the body camera footage, it's obvious that you're that little girl's hero," Teeple said in the social media video.

Stewart said at the news conference, "The scariest thing for parents is to lose a child. I can't imagine what they were going through. They thanked me profusely, of course, but they didn't need to thank me. It's what we do."