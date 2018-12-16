Miss Universe 2018: Catriona Gray of the Philippines wins crown

Miss Philippines Catriona Gray waves after being crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sun., Dec. 16, 2018. Reuters

Bangkok — Catriona Gray of the Philippines was named winner of the Miss Universe 2018 competition in the Thai capital Bangkok, besting contestants from 93 other countries to claim the prize.

The 24-year-old Gray edged out first runner-up Tamaryn Green of South Africa and third-place Sthefany Gutierrez of Venezuela.

Gray succeeds the 2017 winner, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa.

The theme of the 67th Miss Universe pageant was "Empowered Women" and was judged by seven women including former pageant winners, businesswomen, and a fashion designer.

Contestants selected for the top 5 are pictured during the final round of the Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sun., Dec. 16, 2018. From L-R: Miss Venezuela Sthefany Gutiérrez, Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green, Miss Philippines Catriona Gray, Miss Vietnam H'Hen Nie and Miss Puerto Rico Kiara Ortega. Reuters

This is a breaking story. Please check back for latest updates.