Minnie Mouse to debut pantsuit designed by Stella McCartney

Walt Disney's iconic character Minnie Mouse, the long-time sweetheart of Mickey Mouse, is getting a major wardrobe update in honor of Women's History month in March, the company said.

Her classic white gloves, red bow, polka-dot dress with white bloomers and low-heeled shoes first debuted in 1928. Now, British designer Stella McCartney is given her a more progressive and modern look in 2022.

Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse's very first pantsuit, and it's gorgeous 😍 #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/jKSckBji36 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022

"I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes – a blue tuxedo – using responsibly sourced fabrics," McCartney said in an official release. "This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation."

The outfit change has been met with both compliments and criticism, coming on the heels of the debate over the recent redesign of Mars' M&Ms characters.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, known for her pantsuits, tweeted, "Très chic!" — while political commentator Candace Owens criticized the new look during a Fox News appearance.

“They’re taking all of these things that nobody was offended by and feel like they have to get rid of them and destroy them because they’re bored.” - @realcandaceo on Disney changing Minnie Mouse’s outfit pic.twitter.com/1CoVw8Eiyc — Candace (@thecandaceshow) January 27, 2022

The change is part of several other entertainment announcements by the Walt Disney Company to honor Disneyland Paris' 30th anniversary.

The company also said McCartney will market a Minnie Mouse T-shirt to coincide with International Women's Rights Day. This T-shirt will be exclusively available online and in Stella stores March 8.