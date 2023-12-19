Minnesota's new state flag design is finalized

State commission picks Minnesota’s new state flag design State commission picks Minnesota’s new state flag design 02:14

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota leaders have finally settled on a new state flag, ending weeks of passionate debate about the redesigned symbol.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission met Tuesday to tweak the final flag design, which it selected last week. Here's the final revision:

State Emblems Redesign Commission

The final selection comes after a weekslong process in which the commission narrowed down thousands of submissions to just one design before making its final adjustments.

"Every step of the way, we took public input. We asked the public for submissions. We asked the public for their comments. The entire way the public has provided input, has guided us, and I think what we have ended up is a quality product, both in our seal and our flag, that Minnesotans are going to rally behind and be proud of," Dr. Anita Gaul, vice chair of SERC said.

The basis for the final design was submission F1953. The designer Andrew Prekker, who hails from Luverne, said the colors represent snow (white), nature and agriculture (green) and water (blue). The designer also incorporated the state's shape and a white northern star.

Many Minnesotans were unhappy that the flag did not include a loon, though commissioners said more designs featured stars, so they chose to emphasize that symbol.

A YouTuber amassed more than a million views last week for his opinion of F1953, which he called "awesome" and unique "not just among state flags, but world flags." He did take issue with the commission tweaking the design, though.

If your top choice didn't make the cut, an Indiana company is offering some solace by selling some of the rejected designs.

The commission also selected a new seal earlier this month.

SERC

Now, SERC will put together a report with the new designs to submit to the legislature before they debut on Statehood Day, May 11. Some Republican lawmakers on the commission want to find a way to actually put this before voters on the ballot. Expect a debate surrounding that idea, too.

The old flag was criticized for its depiction of a Native American riding away on horseback while a white settler tilled a field. Some also said it failed to meet the tenets of good flag design, including simplicity.

"I hope Minnesotans will find commonality in this flag"

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon issued a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Minnesota's new flag captures the imagination while standing apart from all other state flags with its unique design that depicts the shape of our state. Minnesotans have so much to be proud of from the beauty of our land, to our rivers and lakes, to our recognition as the North Star State – all of which are reflected in this flag. I hope Minnesotans will find commonality in this flag and unite around it for generations to come. I am deeply grateful to everyone who contributed their thoughts and ideas to this process – especially my fellow commission members who have worked diligently and respectfully in such a short time to accomplish this effort. I look forward to May 11, 2024 as a day where all Minnesotans can celebrate what makes our state exceptional.