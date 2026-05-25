Minibus crashes into elephant crossing road in Uganda national park, killing 3 people

Three people died and four others were injured after their vehicle collided with an elephant in a national park in northwestern Uganda, police said on Monday.

No information was provided on the health of the elephant.

Human-wildlife confrontations have risen in recent years, as expanding populations encroach on protected wildlife areas.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Murchison Falls National Park, when the Toyota Hiace minibus traveling from Arua city to the capital, Kampala, "knocked a crossing elephant and subsequently lost control."

"Three occupants died on the spot while four others including the driver sustained injuries," the police said on X, posting images of the crashed vehicle on the side of a road.

Authorities said the minibus was carrying seven officials from the Uganda Revenue Authority.

At least three people died after their vehicle collided with an elephant in a national park in northwestern Uganda, police said on Monday. Uganda Police Force

"Motorists are strongly urged to exercise extreme caution while driving through national parks and wildlife-protected areas especially during night hours and to strictly observe speed limits to avoid such incidents," police said on X.

The Ugandan Wildlife Authority (UWA) also confirmed the incident.

"Motorists travelling through Protected Areas are strongly advised to drive cautiously, as wild animals frequently cross the roads," it warned.

In 2024, the UWA estimated that about three animals were killed every day by speeding vehicles inside Murchison Falls National Park.

Car accidents remain common in the east African nation.

In December, seven elephants were killed and a calf was injured when a high-speed passenger train collided with a herd crossing the tracks in India.