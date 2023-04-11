Millie Bobby Brown hints at engagement with Jake Bongiovi, the son of Jon Bon Jovi, in new photo

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, the son of legendary singer Bon Jovi, appear to have gotten engaged.

Brown, 19, posted a black-and-white photo of the smiling couple on Tuesday, with Brown wearing a ring and Bongiovi, 20, putting his arm around her during a shoot.

"I've loved you three summers, now, honey, I want 'em all," she wrote, referencing a lyric from Taylor Swift's song, "Lover." The picture has more than 4 million likes in just a few hours since it was posted.

Bongiovi also uploaded some photos with Brown on his Instagram page, and captioned it with "Forever."

The couple has been together since 2021. Earlier this year, Brown posted a photo with Bongiovi to welcome in 2023 and called him her "partner for life."

The British actress rose to fame as Eleven on the popular Netflix series "Stranger Things," and has since starred in movies "Enola Holmes," "Enola Holmes 2," "Godzilla vs Kong" and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." Bongiovi, an actor with roles in "Sweethearts" and "Rockbottom," is the third eldest child of Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea Hurley.