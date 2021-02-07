Utah avalanche leaves 4 skiers dead, with 4 others rescued

Four people were killed and another four rescued after they were buried under an avalanche at Utah's Millcreek Canyon on Saturday, officials said. The survivors have all been brought down, with one suffering from hypothermia.

The avalanche caught two groups of skiers of Wilson Glade, a backcountry ski trail, Millcreek's Unified Police Department said. Two men were able to dig out and then began unburying others, including the dead, police said.

They were able to hoist the survivors out by helicopter, CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reported. The survivors are all in their 20s and 30s.

Officials said they will return to the accident site on Sunday.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox called it a "terrible tragedy."

"We are grateful to the first responders and others who engaged in this rescue and recovery effort," Cox tweeted on Saturday night. "With avalanche danger high right now, please exercise extreme caution."