Possible military helicopter crash in Washington state near Joint Base Lewis-McChord

Authorities were responding late Wednesday night to the scene of an apparent military helicopter crash in the vicinity of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.

The Thurston County Sheriff office said in a statement that deputies were dispatched after getting "reports of a possible helicopter crash in the Summit Lake area" and "located what is believed to be the scene."

"We have been advised that the military lost contact with a helicopter in the area, and we are working closely with JBLM to deploy any resources needed to assist," the office said.

There was no word on how many people were on board or their fate.

CBS News has reached out to the base for details and confirmation that one of its aircraft was the one that went down.

-- This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.