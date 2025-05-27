Miley Cyrus says she has Reinke's edema, a disorder that makes her voice "super unique"

Miley Cyrus has opened up about her experience with Reinke's edema, a vocal cord disorder that she says causes her signature sound.

During a recent interview on Apple Music's "The Zane Lowe Show," the singer, 32, described the disorder as "abuse of the vocal cords."

"Being 21 and staying up and drinking and smoking and partying after every show does not help. But also, in my case, it does not cause it. My voice always sounded like this, so it's a part of my unique anatomy," she explained. "So I have this very large polyp on my vocal cord, which has given me a lot of the tone and the texture that has made me who I am."

But it also makes touring challenging because the condition creates the "ultimate vocal fry," Cyrus said.

Here's what to know about the disorder.

What is Reinke's edema?

Reinke's edema, also known as polypoid corditis or vocal cord edema, is the swelling of your vocal cords, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Though it's most common in people with a long-term history of smoking, it can also occur in people with chronic acid reflux or repetitive vocal trauma.

Certain types of Reinke's edema can lead to polyp-like growths on one or both vocal folds, the clinic adds.

Reinke's edema is also rare, the clinic notes, affecting less than 1% of the general population.

Reinke's edema symptoms

Symptoms of the disorder include changes in vocal quality or loudness, a gradual deepening of the voice as well as hoarseness or raspiness, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Cyrus said that it can make live performances physically taxing for her.

"It's extremely difficult to perform with because it's like running a marathon with ankle weights on," she said. "Even when I'm talking sometimes, at the end of the day, I'll call my mom, and she'll go, 'Oh you sound like you're talking through a radio,' and that's how you know I'm really tired because it creates that like ultimate vocal fry."

"My voice is super unique because of it," she added.

Reinke's edema treatment

There are a number of ways to treat Reinke's edema, including nonsurgical and surgical options. The Cleveland Clinic notes surgical options include laser therapy to remove vocal fold growths as well as microlaryngoscopy, where a surgeon removes swollen tissue with small tools and a microscope.

Nonsurgical options include speech therapy and treating underlying causes, including quitting smoking or taking medication to reduce acid reflux.

Cyrus said she's "not willing to sever it because the chance of waking up from a surgery and not sounding like myself is a probability."