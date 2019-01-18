Pompeo meets with top North Korean official in Washington — live updates

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol are meeting in Washington Friday, as President Trump hopes to hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The two men are scheduled to have a photo-op Friday morning.

The White House has not yet announced any dates or locations for a second summit, after last year's Singapore meeting between Mr. Trump and Kim. Mr. Trump has spoken of the North Korean strongman glowingly since then, despite North Korea's failure to make significant steps towards denuclearization. CBS News' "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan has reported the next summit will likely be in either Vietnam or Thailand, in February at the earliest.

Mr. Trump famously declared after his meeting with Kim Jong Un that North Korea is "no longer a threat," before North Korea had done away with any of its nuclear program. Despite that, there are plenty of indications that North Korea has done little to work towards denuclearization since then.

Pompeo and Kim Yong Chol have met before, when Pompeo visited North Korea for diplomatic talks. Mr. Trump met with Kim Yong Chol last June, when he delivered an oversized letter from Kim Jong Un that prompted Mr. Trump to reschedule the Singapore summit he had canceled. Mr. Trump said he rescheduled the meeting before reading the letter.

The Associated Press also reported Friday that a senior North Korean diplomat has arrived in Sweden to take part in an unannounced, high-level meeting in Stockholm. Swedish Foreign Ministry spokesman Vilhelm Rundquist said Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui has landed in Sweden "to take part in talks in a minor format where international experts take part."