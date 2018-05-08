Trump: Pompeo on his way to North Korea ahead of summit with Kim Jong Un

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is on his way to North Korea to prepare for the summit with the country's leader Kim Jong Un, President Trump announced Tuesday. Mr. Trump has said the date and location for the meeting has been set but he has not revealed the details.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Pompeo said he doesn't know exactly who he will meet but he's prepared to meet "anyone who can speak on behalf of the North Korean government and give us solid answers so we're prepared."

He said he plans to raise the issue of three American prisoners, but did not have any commitments for their release. He said he hopes North Korea will "do the right thing."

"We've been asking for the release of these detainees for 17 months," he said. "We'll talk about it again. It'd be a great gesture if they'd agree to do so."

Pompeo secretly met with Kim in April while he was still director of the CIA. He was confirmed and sworn in as secretary of state on April 26 and quickly departed on his first foreign trip to Europe and the Middle East.

He then told reporters he was optimistic about the prospect of further diplomatic talks with North Korea.

"I did get a sense that he was serious," Pompeo said of Kim. "The economic pressure that has been put in place by this global effort that President Trump has led, has led him to believe that it is in his best interest to come to the table and talk about denuclearization."

Mr. Trump revealed the news while announcing the U.S. would withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

"At this very moment, Secretary Pompeo is on his way to North Korea in preparation for my upcoming meeting with Kim Jong Un," the president said Tuesday. "Plans are being made, relationships are building, hopefully a deal will happen and with the help of China, South Korea and Japan a future of great prosperity and security can be achieved for everyone."