CIA Director Mike Pompeo says shutdown won't affect agency's operations

CIA Director Mike Pompeo said in an interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell that the ongoing government shutdown will not affect their operations. Pompeo, who has been director of the C.I.A. since January 2017, discussed the biggest national security threats facing the United States, his relationship with President Trump and more.

"It won't impact our operations here at CIA," Pompeo said of the shutdown, which entered its second day on Sunday. "We're going to continue crushing our adversary whether the government's opened or closed. We do hope it gets opened back up."

O'Donnell also spoke with Pompeo's wife, Susan, about her work on behalf of families at the nation's top intelligence agency.

The full interview will air Monday, Jan. 22, on "CBS This Morning."