Speaker Johnson diverts on questions about possible Jan. 6-like violence, citing "greater issue" of election integrity

Washington — House Speaker Mike Johnson diverted Sunday on questions about possible violence and security concerns ahead of the certification of the presidential election results early next year, citing election integrity as a "greater issue."

"There's a lot of great work that's been done at the federal, state and local level to prevent the chaos that ensued after 2020, the COVID election year," Johnson said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Sunday.

When asked about protecting security at the Capitol ahead of Congress' counting of the electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2025, Johnson made assurances that steps have been taken to harden the facilities, while arguing that the "bigger story" revolves around election integrity.

"We've got to make it too big to rig," Johnson said, adding that most states have done "great work" to "shore up their systems and to make sure that we have a free and fair election."

Johnson, questioned about what he is doing to prevent the violence experienced on Jan. 6, 2021, said he doesn't expect to see "anything like that." He argued that there "were all sorts of concerns about fraud and irregularity" in the 2020 election, while adding that he's hopeful "that this will be a free and fair and legal election."

House Speaker Mike Johnson on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Oct. 13, 2024. CBS News

The speaker urged all governors to work to safeguard the election process, while arguing that it's also Congress' duty to approve voter integrity measures and "try to encourage that that would be taking place in every state."

A majority of voters trust their state's election system, according to new polling from CBS News, while only a quarter of voters think there will be widespread fraud in the 2024 election. But among supporters of former President Donald Trump, half say they expect widespread fraud. And half of Trump voters also want the former president to challenge the election results if Vice President Kamala Harris wins.

Johnson on Sunday cast doubt on the voting systems, arguing that noncitizens may vote despite it being against federal law. Johnson said that "we have to make sure the law is followed," arguing that in some states, there's "no mechanism" to prevent the voting. The House passed legislation earlier this year that would require proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.

Still, the speaker said he expects — and is praying for — a "free and fair, legal election across the board."

The comments come as Johnson, who played a leading role in Trump's legal effort to overturn the 2020 election, has made statements in recent weeks suggesting that the certification of the election results is conditional. The speaker told reporters last month that the House would certify the election results if they were fair, saying, "if we have a free, fair and safe election, we're going to follow the Constitution — absolutely."

Johnson clarified on "Face the Nation" that "Congress will follow the Constitution."

"I guarantee you that — I've made a career of that," he said. "We're going to have the peaceful transition of power."

Congress' counting of the electoral votes has traditionally been a formality. But in 2021, protesters — some of whom resorted to violence — attempted to halt the process. While the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol failed to prevent the certification of the election, some Democrats have warned against a repeat of the violence after this year's election.

Meanwhile, Trump has refused to publicly acknowledge that he lost the 2020 election four years on. And his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, declined to answer directly when asked at the vice presidential debate earlier this month whether Trump lost the election. Earlier this month, the speaker wouldn't say whether Trump lost the 2020 election when asked repeatedly on ABC's "This Week."