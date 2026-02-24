Johnson calls it "detestable" that some Democrats are boycotting Trump's State of the Union

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he thinks it's "detestable" that some Democrats are boycotting President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday, adding that "we're all for America."

"I think it's detestable that members would boycott the speech," Johnson told "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil in an exclusive interview ahead of the speech. "We've never done that. It doesn't matter if there's a Democrat president, you go and respect the office, you respect the decorum, the institution, the tradition of having had this speech made."

Johnson called it "sad" that some Democrats are "choosing to opt out of that."

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers said they will not be attending Mr. Trump's annual address, after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said last week his caucus could choose to either "attend with silent defiance or to not attend, and send a message to Donald Trump in that fashion."

Some Democrats plan instead to go to the "People's State of the Union," which will take place at the National Mall at the same time as the president's address. Sens. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Tina Smith of Minnesota and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland night plan to attend, along with Reps. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, Becca Balint of Vermont and Greg Casar of Texas. Others plan just to skip the address.

There have been a number of outbursts in recent years from members of both parties. In 2024, former GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shouted "liar" at former President Joe Biden. Johnson insisted Tuesday that "at every turn, I have encouraged my colleagues to maintain decorum and the dignity of the office."

Johnson said he urged his Republican colleagues at their weekly conference meeting to put on display "what the USA hockey teams did in the Olympics." Both the men's and women's U.S. teams won the gold medal in Milan.

"We play for one team," Johnson said. "We're all for America."

The men's Olympic hockey team told ABC News on Tuesday that they are planning to attend the speech after President Trump, who spoke with them after their victory, invited them. A White House official confirmed work on the logistics is underway.

Watch more of House Speaker Mike Johnson's exclusive interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET.