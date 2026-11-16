Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo, cartel "boss of bosses" who orchestrated murder of U.S. agent, dies at 80

Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo, the architect of modern Mexican drug trafficking known as "the boss of bosses," who transformed the global cocaine trade and orchestrated the murder of a U.S. agent, died Sunday at age 80, officials said.

The notorious drug kingpin, a former police officer who played a key role in forging alliances with Colombian traffickers, died in a hospital where he had been transferred from prison two days earlier.

"After remaining under observation with a guarded prognosis, he died on November 15 at the medical facility" after "he suffered multiple organ failure," according to a statement from the security ministry of the state of Jalisco, where he was being held.

Felix Gallardo's health had deteriorated markedly in recent years, with conditions including high blood pressure, diabetes and deafness.

In 2022, then-president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he was "in very poor health." A judge granted him house arrest, but technical problems with electronic ankle monitoring prevented his transfer.

One of the founders of the Guadalajara cartel, from which the Sinaloa cartel would later emerge, Felix Gallardo had been incarcerated since 1989 and was serving a 40-year sentence.

He was convicted for the 1985 murder of an undercover U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency officer, Enrique "Kiki" Camarena Salazar, which outraged the United States. Last year, Camarena's alleged killer, Rafael Caro Quintero, was transferred to the U.S. along with 28 other prisoners requested by the U.S. government.

Camarena, a father of three sons, was living in Guadalajara, Mexico, with his family working as an undercover DEA agent, his son told CBS News in a 2017 interview. He had been stationed there for four years on the trail of the country's biggest marijuana and cocaine traffickers.

The body of DEA officer Enrique Camarena (1947 - 1985) leaves Guadalajara, Mexico, en route to California, for his funeral, March 9, 1985. Camarena was tortured and killed while on assignment in Mexico. Getty Images

A memorial was created in Camarena's honor in Los Angeles in 2014.

His son Enrique, who became a judge in 2014 in San Diego, told CBS News he carries his father's lessons into the courtroom. "He taught us to treat everyone fairly."

Rise of the cartels

Felix Gallardo was a native of Sinaloa state, where he was born on Jan. 8, 1946, according to public records.

His involvement in crime went virtually hand in hand with his career in the state and federal police.

He even served as a bodyguard to a Sinaloa governor, a role that experts say may have helped him secure the complicity and protection of powerful politicians.

This April 10, 1989, file photo shows Mexican drug trafficker Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo at an undisclosed location. AP

He partnered with another veteran kingpin, Rafael Caro Quintero. Together with other crime bosses, they united gangs trafficking drugs to the United States and formed the Guadalajara cartel.

The cartel was formed around a "hegemonic model" and laid "the roots for nearly all of today's drug trafficking activities," according to InSight Crime, a website specializing in the drug trade.

Felix Gallardo "partnered with Colombian traffickers like Pablo Escobar, and became Escobar's most important Mexico associate," the publication said.

The Guadalajara gang controlled the country's underworld, earning Felix Gallardo the nicknames "El jefe de jefes" and "El Padrino" -- which translate to "the boss of bosses" and "the Godfather."

Downfall

Felix Gallardo was convicted for the February 1985 murder of Camarena Salazar, who was kidnapped and tortured.

The agent's death remains an open wound for the United States.

Intense pressure from Washington led to the arrest in 1985 of Caro Quintero, who is now imprisoned in the United States on charges of drug trafficking and the agent's murder.

Felix Gallardo was arrested in April 1989 but continued to control the criminal business from prison, according to experts.

He was serving his sentence at Puente Grande prison in Jalisco state.

The Guadalajara cartel imploded in the 1990s, and its local leaders formed regional cartels, including the Sinaloa cartel, built up by Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, both sentenced to life in prison in the United States.

Felix Gallardo remained in the popular imagination through narcocorridos, or drug ballads, such as "El jefe de jefes," which is banned in public spaces, and Netflix dramas about drug trafficking, with Mexican actor Diego Luna portraying the kingpin.