Microsoft offers buyouts to 60,000 workers as it pours money into AI

Microsoft is offering voluntary buyouts to about 60,000 employees, or roughly one-quarter of its global workforce, as the technology giant invests more in artificial intelligence.

So-called voluntary exit offers are available to eligible employees in Canada, India, the United Kingdom and the U.S., Microsoft said in announcing the buyout program on Monday. Employees must be at the vice president level or below to qualify for a buyout.

"This offer gives eligible employees who may be considering a future outside the company a new choice to make that transition now with support," Amy Coleman, Microsoft's chief people officer, said in a memo to employees.

Microsoft expects to spend $175 billion on AI infrastructure, including through investments in data centers, in 2026 alone, Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said in a July earnings call with Wall Street analysts.

The exit program is the second voluntary buyout offer Microsoft has offered workers this year. In May, Microsoft planned to offer buyouts to about 8,750 people, or 7% of its U.S. workforce, the Associated Press reported, citing two people familiar with the plan who were not authorized to speak about it publicly.

In July, the company said it was cutting 4,800 jobs, about 2% of its global workforce, including many workers in its Xbox video game business.

Microsoft had 223,000 employees globally at the end of June, down from 228,000 at the end of 2025, according to regulatory filings. Around 27% of Microsoft's workforce is eligible for the new buyout offer, according to Agence France-Presse.

The offer is available to mid-level workers for what Microsoft said was a limited period of time. It's designed to let them leave the company with financial padding and career-planning resources, while allowing the company to save on labor costs.

Eligible employees will be made aware of the offer by email on Monday, Coleman said.

Workers in some business units are ineligible for the buyout, the company said. They include employees focused on data centers and those who work in sales and marketing, Bloomberg reported, citing a company spokesperson.