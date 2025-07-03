Watch CBS News
Michael Madsen, actor known for "Reservoir Dogs" and "Kill Bill Vol. 2," dies at age 67

Jordan Freiman
Michael Madsen, the actor known for appearances in several Quentin Tarantino films, including "Reservoir Dogs," "Kill Bill Vol. 2" and "The Hateful Eight," has died, his manager told CBS News. He was 67.

Madsen apparently went into cardiac arrest and was found unresponsive in his home in Malibu, California, on Thursday morning, manager Ron Smith said.

"In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life," managers Susan Ferris and Ron Smith and Publicist Liz Rodriguez said in a statement. 

"Michael was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems currently being edited. Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood's most iconic actors, who will be missed by many," they added.

Michael Madsen is seen at the "Kill Bill Vol.1" Hollywood premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California.
Michael Madsen is seen at the "Kill Bill Vol.1" Hollywood premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

