Michael Jordan explains why he was "all in" on NASCAR lawsuit and his vision for the sport

Michael Jordan is back in the spotlight for something he's no stranger to: winning.

Jordan's NASCAR team, 23XI Racing, has been dominating this season, securing victories in four out of six races so far, including the prestigious Daytona 500. But his success isn't just limited to the track. Before the season kicked off, Jordan and 23XI Racing scored a settlement that could reshape the future of NASCAR, which is privately owned and controlled by the France family.

"When I got into the sport obviously a lot — as I learned, there was a lot of things that I wasn't really happy about. This sport was not set up for success long term for the individuals that's involved in the sport," Jordan told "CBS Mornings" co-anchor Gayle King during an interview she said was 10 years in the making. "Now, up top ... You know, they can make good."

NASCAR introduced a charter system in 2016, a franchise-like model that guaranteed 36 teams entry into each Cup Series race and promised them "new revenue opportunities." But in the antitrust lawsuit filed in October 2024, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports argued the system was monopolistic.

In December 2025, NASCAR reached a landmark settlement in the antitrust case, giving all teams evergreen charters with improved terms – a major structural shift for the sport.

"This outcome gives all parties the flexibility and confidence to continue delivering unforgettable racing moments for our fans, which has always been our highest priority since the sport was founded in 1948. We worked closely with race teams and tracks to create the NASCAR charter system in 2016, and it has proven invaluable to their operations and to the quality of racing across the Cup Series. Today's agreement reaffirms our commitment to preserving and enhancing that value, ensuring our fans continue to enjoy the very best of stock car racing for generations to come," NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France said in a statement at the time.

While the financial terms of the settlement were not fully disclosed, Jordan said that he was fighting for more equity.

"[NASCAR executives] were making a good living. And the people that were putting on the show was not getting the type of recognition," Jordan, who co-owns 23XI Racing with driver Denny Hamlin, said.

Jordan said changes were necessary, and he was willing to lose the lawsuit and get kicked out of the sport to "wake up some people" about what he believed was wrong with NASCAR's business model.

"I've been a fan. It's not like I just woke up and said, 'You know what? I'm going to go and I'm going to attack NASCAR.' No, I've been involved in NASCAR. I've been a supporter for NASCAR for a long period of time," he said..

When it came time to take the stand in court, Jordan admitted he felt nervous. But he said the moment he decided to file the lawsuit he was "all in."

"I was aggressively going to win. You know … I became a competitor all over again," said Jordan, adding that he wouldn't have sued if he didn't have a strong case.

Watch more of Gayle King's interview with Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin and driver Tyler Reddick this weekend on "CBS Sunday Morning." Plus, we'll share more of that interview — and our time with Jordan on race day — Monday and Tuesday, only on "CBS Mornings."