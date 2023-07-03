Michael Imperioli says he forbids "bigots and homophobes" from watching his work after Supreme Court ruling

"Sopranos" and "White Lotus" actor Michael Imperioli says he's not allowing "bigots and homophobes" from watching any of the work he's been in after the Supreme Court sided with a Colorado designer opposed to making same-sex wedding websites.

Imperioli, 57, wrote an Instagram post condemning the high court's decision over the weekend.

"i've decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or tv show I've been in," he said. "Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don't agree with and am opposed to. USA ! USA!"

In comments underneath his post, he wrote "hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view" and added, "America is becoming dumber by the minute."

Michael Imperioli attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

On Friday, the court ruled 6-3 in favor of Lorie Smith, a Christian graphic artist from Colorado who does not want to design wedding websites for same-sex couples. The court ruled the First Amendment prohibits the state from forcing the designer to express messages that are contrary to her closely held religious beliefs.

All six conservative justices sided with the designer, while the court's three liberals dissented, saying the majority's decision gives businesses a "license to discriminate."

"[T]he decision itself inflicts a kind of stigmatic harm, on top of any harm caused by denials of service," Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in her dissenting opinion. "The opinion of the Court is, quite literally, a notice that reads: 'Some services may be denied to same-sex couples.'"

President Biden also criticized the ruling and said he is concerned it could lead to discrimination against LGBTQ Americans.

Melissa Quinn contributed to this report.