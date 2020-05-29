Transcripts of conversations between Michael Flynn and former Russian ambassador released

Transcripts have been released of the conversations between former national security adviser Michael Flynn and then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Flynn was fired in February 2017 for lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Kislyak. Flynn later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about those conversations, although the Justice Department earlier this month moved to dismiss its case against Flynn.

GOP Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson had requested the transcripts from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and newly-installed Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe declassified the documents.

"As I stated throughout the confirmation process, transparency is vital to allowing the American people to have confidence in the Intelligence Community," Ratcliffe said in a statement. "As the Director of National Intelligence, it is my obligation to review declassification requests with the overarching priority of protecting sources and methods, while also providing transparency whenever possible. Accordingly, today the Office of the Director of National Intelligence declassified transcripts concerning Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn."

In the exchanges, which cover the transition period between President Trump's election and his inauguration in January 2017, Flynn and Kislyak discuss policy, and the transition from the Obama administration to the Trump administration. In one exchange, Flynn urged Kislyak to ensure Russia took only "reciprocal" actions in response to the Obama administration's sanctions over election interference.

"Listen, uh a couple of things. Number one, what I would ask you guys to do — and make sure you, make sure that you convey this, okay? — do not, do not uh, allow this administration to box us in, right now, okay? Um," Flynn said at one point.

"We have conveyed it," Kislyak responded.

Flynn went on to urge Kislyak to ensure that Russia to only respond reciprocally to any actions of the Obama administration, such as kicking Russians out of the U.S., instead of escalating the situation.

"Make it reciprocal. Don't — don't make it — don't go any further than you have to. Because I don't want us to get into something that has to escalate, on a, you know, on a tit-for-tat. You follow me, Ambassador?" Flynn said.

Kislyak responded: "I understand what you're saying, but you know, you might appreciate the sentiments that are raging now in Moscow."

The two men also extensively discuss Middle East policy, according to the transcripts.

Mr. Trump has praised Flynn, insisting he was treated badly by federal officials, and hasn't ruled out bringing him back into this administration. FBI director Christopher Wray has ordered an internal review of the agency's handling of the Flynn investigation.