Michael Dell to donate $250 each to 25 million U.S. children for "Trump accounts"

By
Aimee Picchi
Associate Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.
Aimee Picchi

Michael and Susan Dell on Tuesday said they will donate $250 in so-called "Trump accounts" to 25 million American children, a $6.25 billion investment that the Dells said is designed to jumpstart the kids' futures. 

The money will be given to most children ages 10 and younger who were born before the qualifying date of the Trump accounts, which were created earlier this year through the Republicans' tax and spending bill. Those accounts are designed to provide $1,000 to babies born during President Trump's second term in office. 

"Children older than 10 may benefit, too, if funds remain available after initial sign-ups. It is an incredibly practical and direct step to help families begin saving today," the Dells said in their statement.

—This is breaking news and will be updated.

