Soldier killed in lightning strike at Georgia Army base identified

One soldier was killed and nine other soldiers were injured Wednesday in a lightning strike at Fort Gordon, an Army installation in Georgia, military officials said. The soldier killed was identified as Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark, 41.

"A native of Springfield, Mass., served in the Army and U.S. Army Reserve for more than 22 years, deploying four times in support of operations in Iraq and Afghanistan," the U.S. Army Reserve said in a statement.

"Sgt. 1st Clark was a loving husband, father, and a Patriot who deeply loved our country. His leadership, knowledge, experience, and love for his fellow Soldiers was immeasurable," Maj. Stephen W. Rhinehart, commander, 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Company, said in a statement.

"Words will never be able to describe how much he will be missed, but his influence on our unit and Soldiers will remain forever," Rhinehart said.

Eight of the nine injured soldiers "remain in good condition" and one has been treated and released, the Army Reserve said.

The lightning strike occurred at about 11:10 a.m. while the soldiers were in a training area, fort spokesperson Anne Bowman confirmed to CBS News in a statement. The soldiers were participating in annual training for military medical units at the time, according to the Army Reserve.

Fort Gordon is located just west of Augusta.