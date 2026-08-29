Missouri college football player dies after medical emergency during season opener

A football player at William Jewell College in Missouri died Saturday after experiencing a medical emergency during the team's season opener, according to the school.

William Jewell running back MicahJo Barnett, a junior majoring in business administration, died Saturday, the school said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with MicahJo's family, our students, the Cardinal Football family, and the rest of our community during this time of loss," the college said in a statement.

An undated photo of MicahJo Barnett, a member of the William Jewell College football team. William Jewell College Athletics

The team's season opener against Fort Lewis College was postponed Saturday following a "medical emergency on the William Jewell sideline," the school said in a social media post.

"Fort Lewis College Athletics extends its deepest condolences to the William Jewell College community following the tragic passing of a Cardinals football student-athlete, MicahJo Barnett," said Fort Lewis College Director of Athletics Shawn Jakubowski.

"Our hearts are with his family, friends, teammates, coaches, and everyone at William Jewell during this incredibly difficult time. Fort Lewis College counseling staff is reaching out to our football team to ensure our players and staff have the support they need."

Barnett was from Liberty, where William Jewell's campus is located. As a high school senior, he helped lead Liberty North High School to a state championship. In the 2025 season at William Jewell College, Barnett started five games before a season-ending injury.

William Jewell plans to hold a vigil at 8 p.m. Saturday.