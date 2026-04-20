Gunman at Mexico's Teotihuacán pyramids kills Canadian tourist, injures at least 4 people

A Canadian tourist was shot and killed Monday while visiting the Teotihuacán pyramids in Mexico, according to local authorities.

Mexico's security officials said a gunman opened fired at the popular tourist spot, killing a Canadian woman and injuring at least four people. The shooter later took his own life, the Security Cabinet said.

In a video posted on X, verified by CBS News, a man with a gun is seen pacing near the top of the Pyramid of the Moon. In another video, gunshots can be heard as visitors of the archeological site are seen walking at the bottom of the pyramid.

At least two other people were injured from falls, officials said.

Mexico's Security Cabinet said a firearm, a bladed weapon and ammunition were found at the scene.

The Pyramid of the Moon and the Pyramid of the Sun are seen along with smaller structures lining the Avenue of the Dead, in Teotihuacan, Mexico, March 19, 2020. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

"What happened today in Teotihuacán deeply pains us," Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a statement on Monday. "I express my most sincere solidarity with the affected individuals and their families."

Mexican authorities are in contact with the Canadian embassy about the incident, Sheinbaum said.

The Teotihuacán pyramids are located 30 miles north of Mexico City. The pyramids are one of Mexico's most important and visited archeological sites, with millions of tourists flocking to them each year.