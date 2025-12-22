At least 2 people killed in Mexican navy small plane crash near Galveston, Texas

A small Mexican navy plane carrying eight people on a medical mission crashed Monday near Galveston, Texas, killing at least two people, officials said.

Emergency officials rescued four people and were searching for two others who were inside the aircraft, Mexico's navy said on social media. Four of the people aboard were navy officers and four were civilians, according to the Mexican navy. It was not immediately clear who was missing or who had been killed.

The crash took place Monday around 3:17 p.m. local time near the base of a causeway near Galveston, along the Texas coast about 50 miles southeast of Houston.

Mexico's navy said in a statement that the plane was helping with a medical mission and had an "accident." It promised to investigate the cause of the crash.

The navy is helping local authorities with the search and rescue operation, it said in a post on X.

Emergency personnel rush a victim of a small plane crash to an awaiting ambulance near Galveston, Texas, on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration were expected to arrive at the scene of the crash, the Texas Department of Public Safety said on X. DPS Sgt. Steven Woodard told CBS News that life-saving measures were being performed at the scene.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office said officials from its dive team, crime scene unit, drone unit and patrol were responding to the crash.

"The incident remains under investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post, adding that the public should avoid the area so emergency responders can work safely.

Galveston is an island that is a popular beach destination.

It's not immediately clear if weather was a factor. However, the area has been experiencing foggy conditions over the past few days, according to Cameron Batiste, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

He said that at about 2:30 p.m. Monday a fog came in that had about a half-mile visibility. The foggy conditions are expected to persist through Tuesday morning.