Medical cosmetic treatments in Mexico offer big savings. Why Americans are making the trip as potential risks remain

As healthcare and living costs strain many household budgets, some Americans are looking beyond the U.S. border for cosmetic treatments they say they cannot afford at home.

In Tijuana, Mexico, a growing number of medical tourists are seeking discounted procedures, including Botox injections, laser treatments and other aesthetic services. For some, even the cost of airfare and a hotel does not erase the potential savings.

CBS California Investigates accompanied a group of women traveling from San Diego to Lipo Tijuana VIP, a medical spa that attracts patients from across the United States.

Customers will travel to Mexico to receive cosmetic services like Botox, facials and laser treatments. CBS LA

The group included women from Mississippi, South Carolina and Southern California who traveled to the clinic for a range of cosmetic treatments.

Alisha Thornlimb, who organizes group trips for people seeking beauty treatments in Mexico, said she started the business after videos of her own experiences went viral on social media.

"I had a lot of ladies that were like, 'I want to go, but I'm scared. But take me with you,'" Thornlimb said. "We'll try it once and see how it goes, and the rest is kind of history."

The price differences can be substantial, according to a comparison of treatments at Lipo Tijuana VIP and prices in the Los Angeles area.

Thornlimb said carbon dioxide, or CO2, fractional laser treatment for the face, neck and chest that might cost about $1,800 where she lives was available in Tijuana for $220.

Botox, another popular treatment, costs about $5 to $6 per unit at the Tijuana location, compared with $10 to $12 per unit in the U.S.

Other prices cited in the comparison included:

Sculptra: $585 per vial in Tijuana, compared with an estimated $800 to $950 in the Los Angeles area.

Dysport: $250 for 50 units in Tijuana, compared with as much as $450 in Los Angeles.

CO2 laser treatment: $595 for the face, neck and chest in Tijuana, compared with an estimated $1,200 to $1,500 in Los Angeles.

HydroDiamond facial: $85 in Tijuana, compared with at least $175 in Los Angeles.

Dr. Pedro Cota of Lipo Tijuana VIP said lower labor costs account for much of the difference.

"The product is the same, the quality standard and everything is the same," Cota said. "The only thing that changes is the labor because here the income is less, so the labor is cheaper."

Cota said about 70% of his clientele comes from the U.S.

For some patients, the lower prices make cosmetic procedures financially accessible.

Shannon Watson traveled from Mississippi to receive treatments at the Tijuana clinic. She said the procedures would have been unaffordable for her at home.

"Definitely not," Watson said when asked whether she could afford the treatments in Mississippi.

Even after accounting for airfare and hotel expenses, she said, the trip remained less expensive than receiving the same treatments at home. She added that her family initially questioned her decision to travel to Mexico for cosmetic care.

"They thought I was crazy," she said.

Despite her family's concerns, Watson said she would consider returning for additional procedures and bringing her daughter along.

Thornlimb said the trips appeal to women who want to spend money on themselves but cannot justify the cost of treatments in the U.S.

"It's an accessible thing, and then it makes everybody be able to feel maybe a little better about themselves that you maybe wouldn't be able to do before," she said.

While lower prices can be appealing, experts caution that cosmetic procedures performed abroad carry risks, just as they do in the U.S.

Stephanie Lopez says she learned that firsthand after receiving Botox at a different medical spa in Tijuana.

Lopez said she initially noticed small bumps on her forehead after the injections but assumed they were caused by swelling. Later that night, she woke up with pain and larger bumps that felt bruised.

"I was really concerned," Lopez said.

The bumps eventually disappeared, but Lopez said the experience changed her perspective on seeking cosmetic treatments abroad.

"You just never know," she said. "I'm glad it was just Botox. I'm glad that it wasn't something more extreme, something surgical. But still, not the best experience."

Elizabeth Ziemba, president of Medical Tourism Training Inc., said patients should understand the risks before undergoing any medical procedure.

"There are risks with any kind of medical procedure that you have," Ziemba said. "It's changing your anatomy in some way, whether it's something as simple as a Botox injection or something as complicated as brain surgery or organ transplant."

A 2022 study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that of more than 93,000 medical tourists surveyed, 5% reported complications. That figure does not establish the risk for every procedure or destination, and patients should not assume that a low reported complication rate means a particular treatment is safe.

Ziemba said patients can take steps to reduce their risk by researching providers and checking their qualifications.

"Make sure you've verified licensure and credentialing, you feel comfortable, you've asked a lot of questions," she said.

Patients considering care abroad should also research the clinic, the practitioner's training and experience, the products being used, emergency procedures and what follow-up care would be available if complications develop after returning home.

Insurance is another consideration. Although insurance options for medical travel exist, premiums and other costs could reduce the overall savings.

Watson said she would consider undergoing plastic surgery under anesthesia in Mexico. Diane Way, who traveled from Lake Elsinore, said she was interested in returning for a procedure to remove loose skin.

Their plans underscore the appeal of medical tourism for patients seeking treatment at a lower price. But experts say cost should not be the only factor in choosing where to receive care.