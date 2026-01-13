Massive stashes of meth found in secret labs in Mexico as Trump threatens possible military action

More than 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine were seized from clandestine laboratories in Mexico, authorities announced on Monday, days after President Trump threatened possible military action to curb cartels in the country.

In separate operations, authorities found the secret labs along with more than 700 kilograms (1,543 pounds) of meth, as well as various chemical precursors, in the states of Durango, Sinaloa and Michoacán, the Mexican navy said in a news release.

During a land patrol in the town of Carricitos, Durango, a hidden laboratory was found with 1,150 liters and 695 kilograms of chemical precursors and material used for the production of synthetic drugs.

"The laboratory had extensive operating areas, materials and accessories for the production of synthetic drugs, which were completely disabled in order to prevent their reuse," the navy said.

The second operation took place in Sinaloa, which is home to the notorious cartel of the same name. In the town of Los Cedros, authorities uncovered a lab where about 750 kilograms of finished meth were seized, as well as 1,150 liters and 695 kilograms of chemical precursors.

Finally, in the violence-wracked western state of Michoacán, in the town of La Escondida, another lab was discovered. Authorities seized 9,700 liters and 500 kilograms of chemical precursors, as well as laboratory equipment and tools.

The navy said it destroyed the labs, and released video and photos of the operation on social media.

#MarinaInforma#PersonalNaval desmanteló, inhabilitó y destruyó tres laboratorios clandestinos en los estados de Durango, Sinaloa y Michoacán, donde se aseguraron más de 700 kg de metanfetamina, así como diversos precursores químicos.



⚓Durango: se aseguraron 1,150 litros y 695… pic.twitter.com/nlFQNeEPke — SEMAR México (@SEMAR_mx) January 12, 2026

"The total destruction of the laboratories represents a significant blow to the logistical structures of organized crime and prevents these illicit substances from reaching society," the navy said in a statement.

The seizures were announced as the U.S. continues its campaign against drug trafficking, which has included more than 20 strikes against alleged drug-ferrying boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. More than 100 people have been killed in the strikes.

Earlier this month, the U.S. attacked Venezuela in an operation that led to the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro. Mr. Trump has also threatened possible action in Mexico to curb drug cartels.

In an interview with Fox News last week, Mr. Trump said, "We've knocked out 97% of the drugs coming in by water and we are going to start now hitting land, with regard to the cartels. The cartels are running Mexico. It's very sad to watch."

On Monday, Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said she had "a very good conversation" with Mr. Trump and insisted that U.S. intervention against cartels was unnecessary.

"We told him, so far it's going very well, it's not necessary, and furthermore there is Mexico's sovereignty and territorial integrity and he understood," she said.