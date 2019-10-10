Evacuations ordered as fast-moving wildfire spreads in Bay Area town

Moraga, Calif. – Police have ordered evacuations as a fast-moving wildfire spreads in the hills of a San Francisco Bay Area community. Moraga-Orinda firefighters responded to the scene near the St. Mary's College campus early Thursday. The school does not appear threatened at this time.

Cal Fire says the flames, which broke out at Merrill Drive and Mulholand Circle, consumed about 60 acres in little more than two hours. CBS San Francisco reported that the so-called Merrill fire is about 60% contained.

Moraga police ordered evacuations in the town's Sanders Ranch neighborhood. Residents were told to take only essential items.

The community is part of Pacific Gas and Electric's ongoing pre-emptive electricity shutdowns. The state's largest utility is trying to prevent its wires from sparking wildfires, but that move is sparking anger.

The power outages began early Wednesday as California residents loaded up on essentials for what they say is a "man-made disaster."