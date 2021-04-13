Cat food sold by Walmart in 8 states recalled due to salmonella risk

Meow Mix-brand cat food sold by Walmart in eight states is being recalled because it might be contaminated with salmonella, manufacturer J.M. Smucker announced in a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

Two lots of 30-pound bags of Meow Mix Original Choice Dry Cat Food are involved in the recall and were shipped to more than 1,100 Walmart stores in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The lot numbers are 1081804 with an expiration date of September 14, 2022, and 1082804 with an expiration date of September 15, 2022. Consumers with questions can call J.M. Smucker at (888) 569-6728, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time, the company said.

Salmonella symptoms in felines include vomiting, diarrhea, lack of appetite and excessive drooling. People can also get salmonella from animals that have been in contact with contaminated food, or from handling it or touching unwashed surfaces that held them.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, salmonella infects 1.3 million Americans every year, killing about 420 and hospitalizing another 26,500. Those most at risk from salmonella include the elderly and children under five. Most of those stricken experience fever, vomiting, stomach pains and diarrhea for four to seven days.

The Meow Mix recall follows another one in late March by Midwestern Pet Foods involving a lengthy list of dog and cat food brands also potentially contaminated with salmonella.