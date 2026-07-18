Men's mile record broken for first time since 1999

Josh Kerr, the British runner who helped stoke a revival in middle-distance drama on the track, added a new chapter Saturday by running the mile in 3 minutes, 42.66 seconds to break the 27-year-old world record for the distance.

At a Diamond League meet in London, Kerr broke Moroccan great Hicham El Guerrouj's mark of 3 minutes, 43.13 seconds, set in Rome in 1999. The 28-year-old native of Edinburgh celebrated with a lap of honor at London Stadium.

"It was just me, my shoes and the track," he said. "I was absolutely deaf in that last 110 meters."

Josh Kerr of Team Great Britain celebrates after winning the 1 mile men's final and setting a new world record during the Novuna London Athletics Meet, part of the 2026 Wanda Diamond League, at London Stadium on July 18, 2026, in London, England. Michael Steele / Getty Images

Kerr finished more than three seconds clear of American Yared Nuguse's second-place time of 3:45.69.

In an interview with the BBC, Kerr said the crowd support as he closed in on the record was "just incredible."

"I didn't take my foot off the gas," he continued, "but ... I started to glide and I was like 'oh wow this feels incredible.' It's incredible because I'm slowing down. So, I was like 'I better get to the line.' So, crossing the finish line, seeing 42-something — anything — was my goal, so it was great."

The 28-year-old Kerr's previous best time was 3:45.34 in 2024.

Great Britain's Josh Kerr celebrates after breaking a world record in the men's 1 mile final during the Novuna London Athletics Meet at the London Stadium on July 18, 2026. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Kerr, the 2023 world champion, and Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the 2021 Olympic champion, put a charge in the slightly shorter but more widely contested 1,500-meter race in the leadup to the Paris Olympics. They went back and forth online and on the track over a number of issues, including Kerr's suggestion that his rival could only run his top times with the help of pacesetters, the likes of which aren't allowed at major championships.

When the Paris Games rolled around, Ingebrigtsen faded to fourth while American Cole Hocker pulled a huge upset, with Kerr finishing second.

At the world championships last year, Ingebrigtsen faltered in a preliminary heat while Kerr pulled up lame and limped into the finish in a final won by Issac Nader of Portugal.

This year, with no worlds or Olympics on the schedule, Kerr made the mile his key target. It's a distance that isn't run as much in big events but that still has major historical significance, most of it surrounding Roger Bannister's breaking of the once-intimidating four-minute barrier in 1954.