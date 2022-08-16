Watch CBS News
Multiple shooting victims at Memphis hospital but where and why they were hit was unclear

Memphis, Tenn. — A hospital was treating multiple victims of a shooting at what may have been two crime scenes early Tuesday, local media reported. The victims' conditions weren't known.

It was unclear where the gunfire happened.

A sedan was left riddled with bullet holes and all four doors open outside Methodist North Hospital, according to CBS Memphis affiliate WREG-TV.

Memphis Police also taped off a gas station several miles away where an assault rifle could be seen on the pavement near the pumps, the station reported.

The station said at least seven victims were being treated at the hospital. A source told WREG the hospital had been put on lockdown but began allowing people to leave shortly before 3 a.m.

Police haven't confirmed the number of victims.

