Pennsylvania woman's beloved dog disappears after her mysterious shooting

On a summer's night in August 2013, 22-year-old Chelsea Cicio received an alarming call from her father, Bruno Rocuba. He said there had been a terrible accident and her mother, Melissa Rocuba, had been injured.

Cicio, who lived next door to her parents in Simpson, Pennsylvania, was captured on a home security camera, frantically racing to see what had happened. She can be heard screaming, "Mommy, Mommy" as she enters the house and finds her mother has been shot in the head.

"Soon as I walked in, you could see right here … she was laying on the bed," Cicio told "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green as they revisited the scene for "Melissa Rocuba's Final Moments," an all-new "48 Hours" airing Saturday, Jan. 17 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

"The blood was just all over the floor, the side of the bed," Cicio explained.

Melissa and Bruno Rocuba Chelsea Cicio/Facebook

Cicio said her father would later tell her that he had been sitting on the bed cleaning his gun, when her mother sat down and it accidentally went off. With one bullet, Bruno Rocuba had shot himself in the left hand, and his wife in the head.

"Soon as I walked in, you could see right here … she was laying on the bed," Cicio told "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green as they revisited the scene for "Melissa Rocuba's Final Moments," an all-new "48 Hours" airing Saturday, Jan. 17 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

"The blood was just all over the floor, the side of the bed," Cicio explained.

Cicio said her father would later tell her that he had been sitting on the bed cleaning his gun, when her mother sat down and it accidentally went off. With one bullet, Bruno Rocuba had shot himself in the left hand and his wife in the head.

Melissa Rocuba was airlifted to the hospital and placed on life support, as family raced to her bedside. Bruno Rocuba was taken to a different hospital, where he had surgery on his hand. "Everyone felt horrible for him," said Cicio's older sister, Sabrina Rocuba. "That's his wife of 25 years."

The day after the shooting, Bruno Rocuba agreed to walk several Pennsylvania State troopers through his still bloody house and explain how the shooting happened. With a trooper videotaping him, Bruno Rocuba sat on a mattress stained with his wife's blood and used a toy gun to demonstrate how he says he accidentally shot her.

Bruno Rocuba said his .40 caliber pistol was on the nightstand by their bed because there had been several robberies in the neighborhood. "I reached over. I grabbed it," so he could put it away, Bruno Rocuba told investigators. "My wife was sitting on the bed on that side. I was on this side," he continued. "And I pulled the trigger by accident."

Sabrina Rocuba says her father's story was very believable given the injury to his hand. "We thought, like … well, who was gonna – who's gonna shoot themselves?" she said.

Melissa Rocuba was in intensive care for three days when her family made the heart-wrenching decision to take her off life support. The next day, on Aug. 10, 2013, she was pronounced dead.

The couple's daughters were devastated by the loss, but in the days that followed, they were so worried about their father that their focus was on comforting him. "I kept wanting to make sure he was OK," said Cicio.

Cicio said she was worried that her father might be arrested, so she recommended that he hire a top local attorney named Joe D'Andrea. But D'Andrea says he didn't have to do much to keep Bruno Rocuba out of jail. The Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office, he said, didn't have enough evidence to charge Bruno Rocuba with murder, so they didn't charge him at all.

"Not every shooting is a crime," said D'Andrea. "He never wavered from his story … that it was an accident."

But as time went by, Melissa Rocuba's daughters and her sister, Joanne Swinney, began to have second thoughts about the shooting and events that followed.

For starters, said Swinney, Bruno Rocuba spent very little time by his wife's side as she lay dying. "He would come there, maybe stay like an hour … and then leave," she said.

While their mother was still on life support, Melissa Rocuba's daughters said their father asked them to clean his bloody house and get rid of the mattress on which their mother had been shot.

"He's like … I can't go home to that … I don't want to see all the blood," Cicio recalled. "And here I am, 21, 22. … Now as an adult, I'm like, wow, I can't believe he asked us to do that."

Melissa Rocuba's daughters said that even before their mother was buried, their father asked for help getting rid of her belongings.

"He wanted us to get rid of everything," Cicio told Green. "It's like he wanted her erased."

Before Melissa Rocuba was buried, daughter Chelsea Cicio says her father got rid of all her mother's clothes and her beloved dog, Zeus. Melissa Rocuba/Facebook

Sabrina Rocuba said her father even got rid of her mother's beloved 10-year-old Rottweiler, Zeus. "My mom loved that dog. And my dad got rid of him right after my mom died," she says.

Melissa Rocuba's sister said she was shocked when she saw that Bruno Rocuba had even removed all photographs of his wife. "Bruno said he couldn't look at them … he was grieving, he couldn't look at them," said Swinney. She said Bruno Rocuba also got rid of her sister's entire wardrobe. "We had to go down to the thrift store where they donated the clothes … and I had to get clothes for my sister to bury her in."

But most alarming, said Cicio, was that within months of her mother's death, her father began dating a woman named Tonia Wilczewski. "I remember looking out my window and she was cooking Christmas dinner in my mom's kitchen. I wasn't invited," she said.

Swinney began to wonder if her sister's husband had been having an affair with Wilczewski prior to the shooting. Swinney said that not long after her sister's death, Melissa Rocuba's best friend got a call from Bruno Rocuba to ask her, "How long do you think it is before, you know, you could kind of like go public with dating someone?" And she said, "Are you freaking kidding me?"

Wilczewski declined "48 Hours'" request for an interview but sent a text message that stated, "There was never an affair." Bruno Rocuba never responded to requests for an interview.

Despite their suspicions, Melissa Rocuba's daughters and sister said they didn't have enough evidence that her shooting was intentional, so they were forced to accept the district attorney's decision not to charge their father.

Then, seven years after the shooting, in 2020, Pennsylvania State Police investigators Greg Allen and Dan Nilon were assigned to investigate open homicide cases, and this one caught their eye.

"What about this case stood out to you?" asked Green. "To me, it was the original 911 call," Corporal Allen explained. "On the 911 call, I hear three different accounts of what happened."

Melissa Rocuba Chelsea Cicio

Bruno Rocuba had called 911 to report his wife's shooting, and when the operator asked, "Was it self-inflicted?" Rocuba said, "No, we were fighting." Then he nervously changed his story and said that he had been "playing with the gun" and accidentally "let it go off."

Rocuba then denied any argument and changed his story a third time. He said that he had been handling the gun because he and his wife were "going to go shooting," and that's when he accidentally pulled the trigger.

Investigators Allen and Nilon then watched the videotape of Rocuba's police walkthrough and interview the day after the shooting, and said they heard several more inconsistencies in Rocuba's explanation of the shooting.

"There were so many red flags… that we knew he wasn't telling the truth," said Nilon.

Corporal Nilon then did a deep dive into the case and discovered a key piece of evidence that had been collected at the Rocuba home but never been examined. A home security system that had captured footage of Melissa Rocuba's last movements and words.

"We were able to … hear … their last conversation together," says Nilon. "And then a gunshot goes off."

"It may very well be your sister's own voice that ultimately put him behind bars," Green commented to Swinney.

"I never really thought about it like that. Yeah," Swinney replied.

On June 3, 2022, nearly nine years after Melissa Rocuba's death, Bruno Rocuba was arrested and charged with her murder.

But two years later, in May 2024, as Bruno Rocuba's trial approached, both sides agreed to a plea deal. Bruno Rocuba pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and was sentenced to 12 to 40 years behind bars. With time served, he will be up for parole starting in 2035.