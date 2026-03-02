Melania Trump presiding over U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss education's role in "world peace"

Washington — First lady Melania Trump will still preside over Monday's meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York City about education's role in "advancing tolerance and world peace," a White House official said, as the U.S. military continues strikes in Iran.

The White House confirmed last week that the first lady would preside over the U.N. panel, but that was before the U.S. and Israel launched the joint military mission in Iran over the weekend. One of those strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Four service members were also killed in an Iranian strike in Kuwait, according to the Pentagon.

In announcing the first lady presiding over the council, the White House said the meeting is focused on "education's role in advancing tolerance and world peace." Melania Trump is the first first lady to chair a meeting of the council.

The meeting is slated for 3 p.m. ET Monday at the U.N. headquarters in New York City. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz is also expected to be there.