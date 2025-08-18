Measles outbreak is over in Texas, state health officials declare

What to know as measles cases in U.S. hit highest level recorded in over 30 years

The Texas measles outbreak that sickened hundreds of people earlier this year is officially over, according to state health officials.

The Texas Department of State Health Services declared in a news release Monday the end of this year's measles outbreak centered in West Texas, after more than 42 days passed since any new reported case in counties with previous evidence of ongoing transmission.

"DSHS will continue to monitor for new cases but will cease updating the interactive outbreak dashboard," the statement said, adding 42 days with no new cases is when public health professionals consider an outbreak over because it is double the disease's maximum incubation period.

Since the outbreak began in late January, 762 cases of measles have been confirmed in Texas, with more than two-thirds of them among children. Two children who were not vaccinated died.

"I want to highlight the tireless work of the public health professionals across the state who contributed to the containment of one of the most contagious viruses. We arrived at this point through a comprehensive outbreak response that included testing, vaccination, disease monitoring and educating the public about measles through awareness campaigns," DSHS Commissioner Dr. Jennife Shuford said in the release. "I also want to recognize the many health care professionals who identified and treated cases of a virus that most providers had never seen in person before this outbreak."

Though the outbreak is declared over in the state, the release warned that there are still ongoing outbreaks in the United States and it is "likely that there will be additional cases of measles this year in Texas."

"Health care providers should continue to be vigilant and test for measles if their patient has symptoms compatible with the virus," the release stated.

Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases, and in some cases, can cause severe infections in the lungs and brain that can lead to cognitive issues, deafness or death. But doctors and health officials say the vaccine, which is normally given as part of the combination measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, is highly safe and effective.

In 2025, the United States has recorded the most measles cases in more than 30 years, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows, with more than 1,300 infections confirmed in at least 39 states.