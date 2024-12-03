E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's is over, CDC says

An E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's has ended, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

The outbreak sickened at least 104 people in 14 states, about a third of whom were hospitalized. One person, an 88-year-old man, died in Colorado. The total number of illnesses was likely much higher, according to the CDC.

The outbreak was announced on Oct. 22. It usually takes several weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak. The illnesses started on Sept. 12 and continued until Oct. 21.

"The process to reach this point has at times felt long, challenging and uncertain," McDonald's said in a Tuesday statement. "But it is critical that public officials examine every possible angle, and we are deeply grateful that they moved quickly to identify and, in partnership with McDonald's, contain the issue. We'd like to thank them once again."

Investigators determined the E. coli outbreak was linked to slivered onions on McDonald's Quarter Pounder burgers. Taylor Farms, the onion distributor, initiated a recall in late October. McDonald's initially removed Quarter Pounders from menus in several states early in the outbreak and later found another supplier for onions.

"McDonald's is no longer serving recalled onions, and there does not appear to be a continued food safety concern related to this outbreak," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.

People infected with E. coli can experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Most people recover without treatment after five to seven days.

Last month, McDonald's said it was investing $100 million to "accelerate recovery and support the most heavily impacted franchisees" after the outbreak.

"Looking ahead, we must remain laser focused on regaining our customers' hard-earned trust and reigniting their brand affinity," McDonald's said in a Tuesday statement.